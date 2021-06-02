Amazon Prime Day deals and ways to support small businesses

Amazon’s biggest shopping day is back and earlier than expected – Prime Day.

The two-day summer shopping event will be held on June 21 and June 22 this year with more than 2 million deals to be had across product categories like fashion, home, beauty, electronics and more for Prime subscription members – and there are big incentives to support small businesses.

Prime members who spend $10 on products sold by more than 300,000 small to medium businesses beginning Monday will get a $10 credit they can use on Prime Day for nearly any item through June. Amazon said in a press release it’s spending more than $100 million "to fuel the success of small businesses" by helping encourage consumers to shop small with more than a million deals.

The e-commerce giant has curated a virtual storefront to make it easier for shoppers to support small businesses and customers will also be able to ask Alexa – Amazon’s virtual assistant – to "shop small business" to get products on its "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion. Customers will also be able to search via Amazon's Support Small page for categories like women, Black-owned and military-family owned, among others.

Amazon offered the same $10 credit to members who shopped small last year and the promotion brought in more than $900 million in sales for small retailers. And customers who shop with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Cardholders can also earn 10% back in rewards when they shop select small business purchases, the company said.

Amazon’s biggest day for sales started in July 2015 aimed at giving thanks to its Prime members and has been an annual event every year except for 2020, which pushed back the date as a result of supply chain issues during the pandemic.

"We’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.

The company released early deals on Monday on items such as Fire TVs starting at $99.99; 25% off kitchen appliances like select GoWise air fryers; 50% off the first four months of an Audible audiobooks subscription; and deals on furniture, rugs and home decor.

Amazon announced recently it will hire 75,000 new jobs across its fulfillment and transportation centers with pay increases across fulfillment and transportation roles with an average starting pay of more than $17 per hour.