Walmart closing 51 health centers over lack of profitability

Walmart on Tuesday announced the closure of all its health clinics and related telehealth services, citing a lack of profitability.

The Arkansas-based retailer said it decided to shutter all 51 Walmart Health centers and the Walmart Health Virtual Care offerings after realizing it wasn't a sustainable business model.

"This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart didn't specify when the closures would take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.