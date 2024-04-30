Expand / Collapse search
Published

Walmart closing 51 health centers over lack of profitability

Walmart Health Virtual Care offerings will also end

Walmart on Tuesday announced the closure of all its health clinics and related telehealth services, citing a lack of profitability.

The Arkansas-based retailer said it decided to shutter all 51 Walmart Health centers and the Walmart Health Virtual Care offerings after realizing it wasn't a sustainable business model. 

"This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart didn't specify when the closures would take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.