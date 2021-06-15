Walgreens partners with Uber Eats for on-demand delivery in US

Now you can get your Walgreens purchases delivered via Uber Eats.

On Tuesday, Walgreens announced that customers in the U.S. will be able to order products for on-demand delivery directly from the Uber Eats app.

According to the announcement, customers can already order products for delivery from more than 7,800 Walgreens stores in the U.S. The delivery service through Uber Eats will eventually expand to include Puerto Rico, the announcement said.

Currently, customers can order "top selling Walgreens retail items," but the pharmacy chain plans to eventually include its "entire assortment of more than 20,000 products," on the Uber Eats app.

That means, people will be able to order health and wellness items, beauty and personal care products, household essentials and over-the-counter medications, the announcement said.

"Walgreens provides our customers with seamless health and well-being experiences, and offering them convenient delivery solutions on whichever platform they prefer to shop is key," Stefanie Kruse, Walgreens’ vice president of digital commerce and omnichannel, said in a statement. "Our collaboration with Uber for on-demand delivery through both Walgreens and Uber’s channels, as well as integrated vaccine scheduling, gives customers simple and easy ways to put their health and well-being needs at the forefront – which will continue to be important to them as we emerge from the pandemic."

Walgreens and Uber Eats are also offering a special deal with the launch of their extended partnership.

Until June 27, the two companies will be offering customers $20 off their first order of $30 or more.

Walgreens and Uber had already partnered earlier this year so that Americans could schedule appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens through the Uber app.

Those people could also schedule a ride to their vaccine appointment through the app.