Waffle House CEO reveals no evidence of coronavirus spread from 2,000+ locations

There have been zero links to coronavirus spread across any of Waffle House’s 2,100 U.S. locations, according to the breakfast chain’s CEO Walter Ehmer.

Since the science doesn’t match up with how state officials are responding, by closing dining rooms and restricting restaurants, Ehmer told Fox News' “America’s News HQ” that the American people are just being unnecessarily harmed.

“We have proven, over these nine months, we have zero evidence of any spread being traced back to our restaurants for our people or our customers,” he said. “We’ve traced back all of our infections… and it all traces back to something away from the restaurant.”

“We are disproportionately hurting American people who are wanting to work for no data and no science that ties back to that being a dangerous place,” he added.

Ehmer explained that other restaurant CEOs he’s spoken to on the matter have reported that spread is not being traced back to their dining rooms either.

Meanwhile, employees and customers are ready to return to restaurants, Ehmer said, especially those who rely on open, full-capacity dining rooms to make a living.

“Shutting down restaurant dining rooms virtually has no impact on reducing the spread. And what it does have is a certain devastating impact on the millions of people in this industry that look to restaurants to provide their livelihood… and at this time of year to buy Christmas presents for their kids,” he said.

