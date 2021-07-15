VR waterslide, first in America, debuts at Poconos water park

Virtual reality is ready to take a swim.

An indoor water park in Pennsylvania, is debuting the nation’s first virtual reality waterslide. The new attraction will combine real-life thrills with digital entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The slide is located at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor. Riders will be able to choose from different experiences, including an outer space trip and another involving a dragon chase.

In a press release obtained by FOX Business, Kalahari described the ride.

"VRSlide technology enables riders to experience virtual reality worlds while riding down our thrilling Anaconda waterslide. As they race through Anaconda's unique drops and twisting curves wearing a VR headset, the sensation fully immerses riders in one of three experiences: adventuring on an action-packed African safari, chasing aliens through outer space, or flying through castles surrounded by fire-breathing dragons."

According to the resort, this is the first virtual reality waterslide in America. The technology has been combined with one of the resort’s existing slides, the Anaconda. Riders who choose to go with a VR experience will wear a headset that shows one of several experiences.

Ballast VR describes its VRSlide system as the merging of "out of this world visuals" with "incredible physical sensations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"VRSlide is a system that safely allows riders to be immersed in VR worlds while riding down real waterslides," the press release states. "With multiple content experiences that are tailored to each unique waterslide path, guests love the ability to re-ride the same slide and have a new adventure with each different VR experience."