Volkswagen recalls vehicles for doors opening unexpectedly while driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of nearly 99,000 Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUVs because the door handles may unexpectedly open while driving.

On September 4, NHTSA posted a recall for Volkswagen ID.4 cars made from 2021-2024.

The NHTSA said that Volkswagen would recall 98,806 Volkwagen ID.4 electric SUVs in order to fix their door handles.

The agency said these vehicles may have been built with door handles that do not meet "factory specifications."

Reuters reported that water can seep into the printed circuit board through the doors, leading to malfunctions, causing the locks on the defective doors to open.

UBER TO OFFER DRIVELESS RIDES WITH WAYMO IN AUSTIN, ATLANTA

"The door handles may allow water to enter the circuit board assembly, which can cause the doors to open unexpectedly," the recall notice said.

Is your car recalled?

The NHTSA said Volkswagen dealers will inspect and replace the door handles and update the vehicle software for free.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VLKPF VOLKSWAGEN AG 101.1376 -2.15 -2.08%

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 1, and Volkswagen customer service is reachable at 1-800-893-5298.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Volkswagen's number for this recall is 57J9. This recall expands previous recall numbers 23V-312 and 23V-213y.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Volkswagen for additional comment.