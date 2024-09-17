Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto
Published

Volkswagen recalls vehicles for doors opening unexpectedly while driving

Volkswagen is recalling ID.4 electric crossover SUVs because the door could open unexpectedly while driving

close
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on the latest news emerging from the auto industry as data reveals insurance prices have surged year-over-year. video

Auto loan rates climb to the highest level since 2010

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on the latest news emerging from the auto industry as data reveals insurance prices have surged year-over-year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of nearly 99,000 Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUVs because the door handles may unexpectedly open while driving.

On September 4, NHTSA posted a recall for Volkswagen ID.4 cars made from 2021-2024.

The NHTSA said that Volkswagen would recall 98,806 Volkwagen ID.4 electric SUVs in order to fix their door handles.

The agency said these vehicles may have been built with door handles that do not meet "factory specifications." 

CAR AFFORDABILITY CONCERNS WON'T GO AWAY ANYTIME SOON, DATA SHOWS

A Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle

A Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) at a Rivian charging station in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Reuters reported that water can seep into the printed circuit board through the doors, leading to malfunctions, causing the locks on the defective doors to open.

UBER TO OFFER DRIVELESS RIDES WITH WAYMO IN AUSTIN, ATLANTA

"The door handles may allow water to enter the circuit board assembly, which can cause the doors to open unexpectedly," the recall notice said.

A Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle

A Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Is your car recalled?

The NHTSA said Volkswagen dealers will inspect and replace the door handles and update the vehicle software for free. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VLKPF VOLKSWAGEN AG 101.1376 -2.15 -2.08%

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 1, and Volkswagen customer service is reachable at 1-800-893-5298.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Volkswagen's number for this recall is 57J9. This recall expands previous recall numbers 23V-312 and 23V-213y. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Volkswagen for additional comment.