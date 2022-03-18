Volkswagen recalling 223,000 SUVs for braking and airbag problems

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 223,000 SUVs in the U.S. because a problem with their wiring harnesses may cause their brakes and airbags to operate incorrectly.

The action covers certain 2019-2023 Atlas and 2020-2023 Atlas Cross Sport models. Sales of the related large SUVs combine to be Volkswagen's second best in the U.S.

According to documents filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a wiring harness located in the doors can corrode and cause the electrical system to malfunction, leading to the inadvertent application of the emergency brakes at speeds under 1.8 mph, power windows opening by themselves and side-impact airbags deploying later than they should in a side-impact collision.

A survey by the Associated Press found 47 complaints tied to the braking issue, with several owners claiming their vehicles applied the brakes at higher speeds than those listed in the recall report. No accidents or injuries have been reported. Owners may be alerted by an error message displayed in the vehicle's gauge cluster.

New parts for repair have been in short supply due to the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the automotive industry. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by May 10 but can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov now for more information.