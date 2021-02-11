Volkswagen, Microsoft collaborating on automated car tech

Volkswagen and Microsoft have announced a partnership to co-develop the automaker’s automated driving technology.

VW will use the Microsoft Azure cloud computing system to support its Automated Driving Platform, which will enable future vehicles with self-driving capabilities.

In January, Microsoft entered a similar agreement with General Motors-owned Cruise, which is aiming to launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the coming years.

VW has been collaborating with Microsoft on connected car services for several years and the companies said the work on automated driving technology is an extension of that relationship.

“By combining our comprehensive expertise in the development of connected driving solutions with Microsoft's cloud and software engineering know-how, we will accelerate the delivery of safe and comfortable mobility services,” said Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO of VW’s Car.Software division.

VW recently boosted its planned investments in connected, automated and electrified vehicles to $86 billion through 2025 and has said that it could offer a fully autonomous driving feature in its vehicles by then. However, rrobust partially automated features will also require the type of network it plans to develop with Microsoft.