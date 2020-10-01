Volkswagen may offer Lamborghini IPO, report says

Lamborghini could soon be racing Ferrari on Wall Street.

Continue Reading Below

Volkswagen Group is considering spinning off the high-performance brand into a standalone public company, according to Reuters.

Fiat-Chrysler took a similar path with Ferrari in 2015 and offered part of the automaker through an IPO priced at $52 a share, which has more than tripled in value since.

Lamborghini is technically owned by Audi, which is controlled by the VW Group. Sources familiar with the matter said steps are being taken to make Lamborghini more independent ahead of a possible listing, but that the timetable remains unclear.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

The news comes two weeks after Car Magazine reported that Volkswagen was in discussions with Croatian automaker Rimac about selling the Bugatti brand to it in exchange for a 49 percent stake in the growing electric supercar and drivetrain technology outfit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE