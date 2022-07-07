Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Virginia hairdresser shocked after winning $200K lottery

Elizabeth McCabe at first didn't believe it when she hit big bucks on a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A hairdresser in Virginia has hit it big on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Elizabeth McCabe, the owner of a hair salon in the town of Amelia Court House, bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket last month from her local 7-Eleven, where she gets her daily cup of coffee, according to a Virginia Lottery press release. 

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN WINS $100K LOTTERY WITH STRATEGY HE SAW ON TV

She told lottery officials that she chose the scratcher ticket because, "Everybody loves Monopoly."

After she scratched the ticket, McCabe at first thought it was a bust.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When she showed her husband, he told her she had won big. Her friend told her the same thing later – that she had won the game’s top prize of $200,000

McCabe didn’t believe either of them.

Elizabeth McCabe and her lottery check

Elizabeth McCabe, a hairdresser in Amelia Court House, Virginia, couldn't believe she had won the lottery.  (Virginia Lottery)

"I really didn’t think that I was a winner," she said. 

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

The odds of winning the Monopoly Fortunes top prize are 1 in 2,040,000. The game has prizes ranging from $5 up to the top prize of $200,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

McCabe told the agency that she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and live debt-free.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS