Virgin Galactic helps build coronavirus patient oxygen hoods

The space travel company Virgin Galactic's latest mission is on earth joining with the medical community in the battle against coronavirus.

Virgin Galatic joined a task force aimed at providing care for Covid-19 patients.

Virgin Galactic joined with the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Antelope Valley Hospital of California and the City of Lancaster to help hospital patients in the region, while also protecting the health of doctors and nurses.

After several weeks of brainstorming, the result has been the design and creation of several prototype patient oxygen hoods, which allow oxygen rich pressure to support those admitted with the virus.

The hospital has received 50 working hoods.These prototypes are now being tested for comfort, ease of use and functionality.

What started as a conversation about 3D printing small connectors and parts, turned creating prototypes for critical items within the hospital.

The team has also designed and built two designs for protective enclosures to reduce risk for health workers during intubation procedures.

Local hospitals are being set up with an oxygen delivery system for a local field hospital, to be ready for a potential surge in patients.