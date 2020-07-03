Viking sees 'strong demand' for new Mississippi River cruises

Viking Cruise Lines is seeing "strong demand" for its Mississippi River cruises, leading the company to announce new voyages earlier than expected.

Several sailings that were previously announced have sold out, and new sailings for 2023 are currently available to reserve sooner than initially expected due to the number of bookings already received," Viking said in a press release.

"We are very pleased at the initial response and support we have received from guests and community partners along the Mississippi River," Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said in a statement.

He added that "many travelers are planning ahead" for when the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end and travel resumes.

"We look forward to welcoming guests as we bring modern river cruising to the Mississippi River in 2022," Hagen said.

The new cruise experience was first announced in 2020, and Viking's first Mississippi cruise vessel will debut in August 2022, the company said.

Viking expects to bring economic development to areas along the Mississippi with more than 5,800 guests in 2022 and an estimated 17,600 guests in 2023, according to the release.

Mississippi River cruise voyages include a 15-day trip from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minnesota, an eight-day trip from St. Louis to St. Paul, an eight-day trip from New Orleans to Memphis and an eight-day trip from New Orleans to Vicksburg, Mississippi, and back to New Orleans.

