Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Michigan
Published

Video shows Michigan mom punching store clerk in front of 1-year-old daughter: police

Shelby Parham, 20, charged with aggravated assault for incident in Michigan Kroger store

close
The clerk, a 49-year-old woman, sustained a black eye and is suffering from headaches due to the assault, FOX 2 Detroit reports.  video

Michigan woman charged after punching grocery store clerk

The clerk, a 49-year-old woman, sustained a black eye and is suffering from headaches due to the assault, FOX 2 Detroit reports. 

A 20-year-old Michigan mother has been charged with assault after police say she punched a grocery store clerk in front of her 1-year-old daughter.

Surveillance video caught the incident unfolding Tuesday at a Kroger store in St. Clair Shores. Police say Shelby Parham was in the self-checkout area prior to walking up to a 49-year-old clerk and hitting her in the face. The woman was knocked flat on the ground, rendered unconscious and suffered a head injury. 

"It's obviously very clear-cut. There's no questions as to who's at fault here," St. Clair Shores Police Detective Gordon Carrier told FOX 2 Detroit. 

Investigators say some words were exchanged by Parham and the clerk after her electronic benefit transfer, also known as Bridge card, did not have enough money to cover what she rang up. Parham reportedly asked for help to deduct some of the items from the register, but the clerk could not help her at that moment. 

MICHIGAN MAN WINS BIG BUCKS ON $1 TICKET IN STATE'S LOTTERY JACKPOT

Before the punch in MI Kroger

The Kroger store clerk and assault suspect can be seen speaking to each other prior to the incident. (St. Clair Shores Police Department)

"The employee walked away from her. The defendant was upset and followed her and struck her in the face," Carrier said. 

When the incident occurred, Parham's 1-year-old daughter was sitting in her shopping cart.

Police arrived at the store within minutes and took Parham into custody. 

She was given a $1,000 bond and is no longer in custody, but she could face up to one year in prison if convicted of the misdemeanor.

GM REQUIRING SALARIED WORKERS RETURN TO OFFICE STARTING IN JANUARY

Michigan woman goes after Kroger store cler

Police say video evidence leaves no doubt Shelby Parham assaulted the grocery store clerk in the self-checkout area.  (St. Clair Shores Police Department)

Kroger clerk on the ground in MI

The 49-year-old store clerk can be seen on the ground after being hit in the face. (St. Clair Shores Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

The unidentified store clerk sustained a black eye, is suffering from headaches and is taking time off from work to recover at home. 

Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.