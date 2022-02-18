Carnival cruise passenger seen in video moments before reportedly jumping off ship

A Carnival cruise ship passenger was caught on camera struggling with security moments before she reportedly jumped overboard into the Gulf of Mexico.

In the cell phone video obtained by FOX 8, the woman, 32, is seen being pulled to her feet by security guards on the deck of the Carnival Valor ship on Wednesday.

The ship was on a five-day cruise to Mexico that departed Saturday, Carnival told FOX Business.

The woman is then seen struggling as the guards try and hold her arms behind her back. At one point, the woman can be heard screaming "Alicia" before being escorted away by security.

The clip cuts off and then shows passengers rushing to the edge of the ship looking over the balcony after the woman had reportedly already jumped into the water. Crew members were also seen rushing to the side with life preservers.

Carnival told FOX Business that the passenger was never in handcuffs at any point during the incident.

Other passengers posted videos to Twitter moments after the woman allegedly jumped, with one showing a life preserver floating in the water nearby.

Carnival previously told Fox News that it received reports about a female guest who jumped overboard from her balcony while the ship was at sea.

A company spokesperson said the ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures and returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her," the spokesperson said.

However, after 14 hours of searching, the Coast Guard announced that it suspended its mission.

After getting the call Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard District 8 began searching for the passenger approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass.

Crews canvassed more than 2,514 square nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.

"The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly," said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, Command Duty Officer at Sector New Orleans. "We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time."

The ship arrived back its home port of New Orleans on Thursday morning, Carnival said.

