Food and Drinks

Toast to freedom: American vets join whiskey wars

By FOXBusiness
Three veterans --&nbsp;retired Army Master Sergeant Scott Neil, retired Army Captain Mark Nutsch and&nbsp;retired Amry Chief Warrant Officer Bob Pennington -- talk with FOX Business about founding a distillery.&nbsp;video

From war to whiskey: Veterans start distillery

"This country does so much for veterans right now, but the best thing you could do is buy a veteran product," according to one of the co-founders of American Freedom Distillery.

The company's founders, who defended the U.S. days after 9/11, joined FOX Business' "Kennedy" on Tuesday.

After returning to the U.S. from serving, the three men -- retired Army Master Sgt. Scott Neil, retired Army Capt. Mark Nutsch and retired Amry Chief Warrant Officer Bob Pennington -- founded the distillery. Pennington said they want veterans to "be brave, be bold" and know there are other opportunities beyond war.

"The only program for veterans, especially special operators, is to be a government contractor and go back to war. And we decided we're not gonna do that," Neil said.

In 2001, the three men were part of a successful insertion of Green Berets, mounted on horseback, in Northern Afghanistan.

Their signature product is called “Horse Soldier Whiskey” after the men’s service, and is made from all-American ingredients, according to the company's website.

Pennington, Nutsch and Neil's service is depicted in the movie "12 Strong" and the documentary "Legion of Brothers."

"We make whiskey, not war now," Neil said.