Verizon Wireless customers report outages across US

Verizon Wireless customers were reporting outages across the U.S. on Wednesday.

The outages were first reported shortly after noon, according to DownDetector.com, which monitors outages across telecommunications and internet platforms.

The vast majority of reports were coming from the West Coast, in major cities like Seattle, Los Angles, San Francisco, and Phoenix, among others.

Nearly 24,000 users had reported an outage, according to DownDetector.

"We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers," a company spokesperson told FOX Business. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.