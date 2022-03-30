Some Verizon customers receiving scam messages from ‘bad actors'

Some Verizon Wireless customers are getting hit with spam messages that appear to come from their own phone numbers.

Verizon says it's coming from "bad actors."

According to multiple Twitter posts, the spam messages are trying to trick the customer into believing that their March bill has been paid and then direct them to a URL to claim a prize.

The message, according to screenshots of the scam, reads: "Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you."

The mobile carrier told FOX Business that "bad actors" are responsible for sending spam texts to some of its customers. Verizon also said that it has "zero indication that there is a connection to Russia in these recent activities."

The spam texting campaign started a few days ago, according to the carrier.

"Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity," Verizon said, adding that it's working with customers to "prevent spam texts and related activity."

The company said earlier this month that it has blocked at least 20 billion robocalls on behalf of customers and has "put a number of tools in place" to prevent spam texts from reaching customers.

The company said Wednesday that all the major carriers have been hit by spam texting campaigns in the past and are working together with law enforcement to crack down on the bad actors.

Representatives for AT&T and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.