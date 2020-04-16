Varney: Fox News broke China coronavirus story wide open

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” explained how Fox News uncovered the origins of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"Fox News has broken the China virus story wide open. It is a full-scale indictment of Communist China," he said. "Leadership was not truthful about the origins of the virus. Delayed acknowledging the truth. And thereby spread the virus throughout the world."

According to reliable sources, Varney said, the story begins at a virology lab in Wuhan where viruses were being studied. A lab technician reportedly became "patient zero" – the first person to have contracted coronavirus.

“That person went out into the city of Wuhan and the virus spread from there,” he said.

VARNEY ON CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: REOPENING AMERICA IS GOING TO HAPPEN

Varney said, at first, Chinese authorities blamed China’s wet markets and pointed the spread as “a leap from animals to humans.”

“Not true, according to sources,” he said. “The virus came from the lab. The authorities covered it up, altering data, destroying samples and suppressing doctors who told the truth.”

Meanwhile, international travel was still authorized and the virus spread worldwide. Now, Varney said, the fallout is “immense” with President Trump withdrawing WHO funding after suggesting they were “complicit in China’s cover-up.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“There are moves in Congress to hold China accountable,” he said. “There is talk of suing China, holding them liable for the damage they have allegedly caused. The U.S.-China relationship is going to change.”

But Varney said we have yet to see China held accountable by Democrats and the media. Varney said, truth is, they blame Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“They’re doing it because they just can’t get over their contempt for our president,” he said. “But the Fox News report blows them away. It is China that has a lot of explaining to do."