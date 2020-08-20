Varney: Goodyear fight shows censorship is rampant in America

The fight at the Goodyear Tire company is about censorship and bias, what political statements or signs are acceptable in the workplace.

Here's the story. An employee at Goodyear's plant in Topeka, Kansas, took a picture of a slide used in a presentation on diversity. That slide showed a list of acceptable and unacceptable phrases.

Black Lives Matter: OK. LGBT: OK.

Make America Great Again: Not ok. Blue Lives Matter: Not ok.

That shows obvious political bias.

Goodyear says the slide was not created or distributed by their corporate office, and they say it was not part of a diversity training class.

President Trump says it’s a terrible thing, "disgraceful" and it’s "up to people" if they want to boycott Goodyear tires.

I don't know how this works out at Goodyear, but I do believe that censorship is rampant in this country. There is no penalty for publicly supporting black lives matter: Nor should there be! There is a giant BLM sign painted on 5th Avenue in New York, right outside Trump Tower.

But there are plenty of examples of people being beaten or verbally abused for wearing a MAGA hat!

Would you drive your car through a big city with a Trump flag flying or a Trump bumper sticker? Risky, wouldn't you say!

I hope there are political consequences, because, essentially, it is the denial of free speech. It should not be acceptable to allow free speech to one group and deny it to others. That’s biased censorship. And it’s wrong.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 19, 2020.

