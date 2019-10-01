Virginia's 1st vaping related death brings nation's total to 14

Virginia has confirmed their first vaping-related death, which occurred on September 26 at a Greensboro, North Carolina hospital, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Tuesday

This latest case marks the 14th death in the United States linked to vaping. The unnamed victim suffered a severe lung injury associated with vaping, but state officials did not release additional details about the deceased, nor the substance smoked.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

To date there have been 30 lung injury cases, including the death, in Virginia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 805 vaping cases in 46 states since Sept. 24.

