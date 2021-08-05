Utah meatstakes: JBS Foods giving out 5 pounds of beef, raffling off year of free meat for vaccine recipients

Washington is offering free weed, New Jersey is offering free beer, and now Utah is offering free ground beef for residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

JBS USA announced that its Hyrum plant is partnering with the Bear River Health Department to give out five pounds of ground beef to anyone who gets the vaccine between Aug. 7-9.

"Every Covid-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members and our community safe and healthy," Darren Olsen, plant manager at JBS Hyrum, said in a statement. "This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic."

DELTA VARIANT ACCELERATING MOVE FROM CITIES TO SUBURBS, REAL ESTATE EXPERT SAYS

Only 46.4% of residents in the Bear River jurisdiction, where Hyrum is located, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 52.9% for the whole state, according to Utah's coronavirus dashboard.

Nearly 70% of JBS USA's 66,000 employees have been vaccinated as the company has provided incentives like a $100 bonus and paid time off.

JBS USA will also give away free meat for a year to two raffle winners who get their vaccine between Aug. 7-9 as part of its "Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year" sweepstakes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases in Utah was 906.7 on Tuesday, the highest it has been since mid-February and more than four times higher than it was on June 1 when the state reached a low for 2021 of 201 new cases, according to state data.