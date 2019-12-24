Trump admin issues permits to Santa, reindeer to travel into the US on Christmas

The Trump administration said Monday it issued official movement permits to Santa Claus and his nine reindeer so they could legally enter and exit "any border port" in the U.S. to deliver Christmas gifts.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said it gave the permit to a "Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited." The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the U.S. for a total of 24 hours between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, according to a press release.

"With a growing world population, Mr. Claus will have his busiest Christmas yet," USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement. "At USDA, we want to ensure we are not hindering Mr. Claus’ important work of spreading Christmas Cheer for all to hear."

"Ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his nine reindeer will ensure that children all over the country – including my own fourteen grandchildren – will wake up on Christmas morning with joy and filled with the spirit of the season. USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night," he added.

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SANTA RIGHT NOW?

The USDA added that all nine of Santa's reindeer -- Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixon, Comet, Cupid, Donder and Blitzen -- will be individually tested for disease and flying safety precautions before they enter the country.

"It would be a disaster for Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited, if my reindeer were to unintentionally bring in foot and mouth disease along with all the gifts," Claus said, according to the release. "Why, something like that could put me out of business. That’s why we work all year to keep the reindeer healthy and take all possible precautions before and during our trip."

Some critics of the joke took to Twitter to voice their concerns that the announcement from the USDA is "tone deaf" considering people who are trying to immigrate into the U.S. under President Trump's strict immigration rules.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHERE SANTA CLAUS IS RIGHT NOW

"Apparently, after 364 days and a prolonged hunger strike, Santa will be released from the Texas prison where he has been kept by ICE and the USDA for entering as undocumented," Maine socialist state Rep. Michael Sylvester tweeted. "Santa immediately began eating, mumbling and cackling incoherently about 'turds in the GOP stockings."

Others had similar takes:

The USDA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS