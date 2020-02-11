Valentine’s Day revenge is on the menu at these U.S. zoos

For the crowd that is into Valentine’s Day revenge, zoos across the U.S. are willing to help you get over a past flame with dining deals that re-define the holiday's celebration.

At the San Antonio Zoo, visitors can take advantage of the “Cry Me a Cockroach” program until Feb. 14, which encourages spurned lovers to name a cockroach or rat after an ex before the critters get fed to a bird or snake. The cost? It’s only $5 per roach and $25 per rat.

If this is something up your alley, you’ll need to schedule a zoo visit stat because the program closes at 6 p.m.

The El Paso Zoo, on the other hand, will help visitors get over Valentine’s Day for free with its “Quit Bugging Me” event. Similar to San Antonio, visitors will be able to submit their previous partner’s name and watch a symbolic Madagascar hissing cockroach get devoured by either a hungry meerkat, primate, bird or small mammal.

Paying a fee isn’t necessary, however, the El Paso Zoo does encourage donations, so it can continue its animal programs.

Similarly, the Wildlife Images Rehabilitation Center in Grants Pass, Oregon is hosting a ”Catch & Release” event, which allows visitors to name a salmon after their former sweetheart before it’s fed to the facility’s 700-pound brown bears Kodi and Yak.

All you need to do is make a $20 donation and you’re set to receive a video link of the bears tearing into the salmon. Alternatively, a $100 donation will get you a framed photo of the immortalized moment. The Valentine’s Day event was such a hit last year, the rehabilitation center raised $12,000 toward animal care.

If watching a pest or fishy friend named after your ex get eaten is going a step too far for you, there are zoos with other options.

The Bronx Zoo and Brookfield Zoo will allow you to simply name a cockroach in your ex’s honor. No carnage necessary.

Valentine’s Day consumer spending is expected to reach $27.4 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. However, there is no data to show how much is spent on anti-Valentine’s Day celebrations.