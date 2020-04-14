Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

US self-driving car startup Zoox agrees to settle lawsuit with Tesla

Tesla lawyers filed a lawsuit in March last year against four former employees and Zoox

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Zoox Inc said on Tuesday it had settled a lawsuit with Tesla Inc after admitting that some new hires from the electric carmaker were in possession of certain Tesla documents when they joined the U.S. self-driving car startup.

Continue Reading Below

Tesla lawyers filed a lawsuit in March last year against four former employees and Zoox, alleging the employees stole proprietary information and trade secrets for developing warehousing, logistics and inventory control operations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zoox said the settlement required it to pay Tesla an undisclosed amount and undergo an audit to ensure that none of its employees had retained or are using Tesla's confidential information.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.709.89+58.94+9.05%

"Zoox acknowledges that certain of its new hires from Tesla were in possession of Tesla documents pertaining to shipping, receiving, and warehouse procedures when they joined Zoox's logistics team," Zoox said.

TESLA SEEKS RENT SAVINGS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH

Several companies are racing to develop the technology required to make cars drive on their own and lawsuits against former employees are common as firms strive to keep proprietary information in-house.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)