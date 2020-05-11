Trump says U.S. prevailed on coronavirus testing capacity

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. During the first coronavirus briefing since April 27, President Trump declared in the White House Rose Garden on Monday that his administration had "met the moment" and “prevailed” on coronavirus testing capacity.

"In the span of just a few short months, we’ve developed a testing capacity unmatched and unrivaled anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

Trump added that every American who wants to get tested daily as they return to work could do so “very soon.”

"If people want to get tested, they get tested," Trump said. "We have the greatest capacity in the world. Not even close. If people want to get tested, they get tested."

The comment was clarified by Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir, who said that everybody who "needs a test can get a test," including those who have symptoms and those who have come in contact with individuals who have tested positive.

In three months, Trump said the Food and Drug Administration has authorized more than 92 different tests and that there have been over 9 million tests conducted in the United States, with another million tests expected to be conducted by the end of the week.

"We’re testing more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland and many other countries,” Trump said.

According to the president, the country is doing approximately 300,000 tests per day in comparison to 150,000 tests being conducted per day just three weeks ago, with plans to "go up substantially from that number.”

Trump also announced the administration will give $1 billion from recently approved legislation for states to provide more coronavirus testing to "underserved communities."

“This major investment will ensure that America continues to conduct more tests than any country on Earth by far," Trump said. "I said from the beginning that the federal government would back up the states and help them build their testing capability and capacities and that’s exactly what’s happened.”

White House officials had later clarified that the amount will actually be $11 billion.

Through the administration's partnership with pharmacies and retailers, Trump said there are over 240 testing sites operating across the country, 70 percent of which are located in communities with "unique vulnerabilities.” He added that more than 300 additional sites will be added by the end of the week, with plans for "hundreds and hundreds more" over the next month.

"These additional sites are helping us ensure access to testing in every community," Trump said. "My administration is fighting relentlessly to protect all citizens of every color and creed from this terrible virus."

The pandemic has hit close to home at the White House, as one of the president’s valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary have both tested positive for coronavirus.

White House staff will now be required to wear masks or facial coverings, according to a memo. If they sit at least 6 feet apart from their colleagues, they will be able to remove the masks or facial coverings while at their desks.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1.3 million confirmed coroanvirus cases and more than 80,000 deaths in the United States.

