Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in US top China's toll, soaring past 3,500

Gov. Cuomo announced deaths in New York state had risen more than 300 from the day before

Associated Press
NEW YORK — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,500, eclipsing China's official count.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Tuesday that deaths in New York state had risen more than 300 from the day before, reaching about 1,550, mostly in New York City.

That puts the U.S. ahead of China's official death toll of about 3,300.

Also, Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has disclosed that he has become infected with the virus.