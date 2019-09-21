The 10 best-rated hotels in the US — and how much it costs to stay there: TripAdvisor

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chairman Stephen Holmes on teaming with the PGA and the state of travel.
The best hotel in the country is reportedly in South Carolina -- but it’s certainly not for those on a tight budget.
French Quarter Inn in Charleston, S.C., took the top spot in Trip Advisor’s list of the 10 best hotels in the U.S., as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards.
The hotel was even ranked in sixth place overall in the world ranking, and in twelfth place in service in the U.S., according to a press release at the time.
The average annual cost to stay at French Quarter Inn, according to the site, is approximately $463.
However, that isn’t even the most expensive hotel on the list.
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort was the most expensive, at an average of $787 per night. The Massachusetts hotel was ranked in second on TripAdvisor’s list.
It was also the twenty-fourth place overall in the world ranking and in thirteenth-best in service in the U.S.
TripAdvisor ranked and awarded hotels based on millions of user reviews over the course of a year.
For the rest of the travel website’s rankings, here are the top 10 best-ranked hotels in the U.S. and how much the average annual cost of one night at each is, according to TripAdvisor.
10. Sonnenalp, Vail, Colo.
It costs an average of $555 a night to stay at Sonnenalp (pictured) in Vail, Colo., according to TripAdvisor. (Google)
9. The Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Ill.
In Illinois, The Peninsula Chicago (pictured) hotel costs about $627 per night. (Google)
8. Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas
Hotel Emma (pictured), in San Antonio, Texas, costs about $486 a night, according to TripAdvisor. (iStock)
7. Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.
A stay at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (pictured), will cost an average of $594. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
6. Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, Va.
Williamsburg Inn (pictured) costs an average of $490 per night, according to TripAdvisor. (Google)
5. Hotel Jackson, Jackson Hole, Wyo.
For one night at Hotel Jackson (pictured) in Jackson Hole, Wyo., customers spend an average of $587. (Google)
4. The Inn at Lost Creek, Mountain Village, Colo.
In Middle Village, Colo., a night at The Inn at Lost Creek (pictured) will cost about $403 per night. (Google)
3. The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, S.C.
The Spectator Hotel (pictured) has an average annual price of $467 per night, TripAdvisor calculated. (Google)
2. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, Nantucket, Mass.
A night at The Nantucket Hotel & Resort (pictured) will cost an average of $787, TripAdvisor reported. (Google)
1. French Quarter Inn, Charleston, S.C.
According to TripAdvisor, the average annual price to stay at French Quarter Inn (pictured) is $463 per night. (Google)