The 10 best-rated hotels in the US — and how much it costs to stay there: TripAdvisor

The best hotel in the country is reportedly in South Carolina -- but it’s certainly not for those on a tight budget.

French Quarter Inn in Charleston, S.C., took the top spot in Trip Advisor’s list of the 10 best hotels in the U.S., as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The hotel was even ranked in sixth place overall in the world ranking, and in twelfth place in service in the U.S., according to a press release at the time.

The average annual cost to stay at French Quarter Inn, according to the site, is approximately $463.

However, that isn’t even the most expensive hotel on the list.

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort was the most expensive, at an average of $787 per night. The Massachusetts hotel was ranked in second on TripAdvisor’s list.

It was also the twenty-fourth place overall in the world ranking and in thirteenth-best in service in the U.S.

TripAdvisor ranked and awarded hotels based on millions of user reviews over the course of a year.

For the rest of the travel website’s rankings, here are the top 10 best-ranked hotels in the U.S. and how much the average annual cost of one night at each is, according to TripAdvisor.

10. Sonnenalp, Vail, Colo.

9. The Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Ill.

8. Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas

7. Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.

6. Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, Va.

5. Hotel Jackson, Jackson Hole, Wyo.

4. The Inn at Lost Creek, Mountain Village, Colo.

3. The Spectator Hotel, Charleston, S.C.

2. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, Nantucket, Mass.

1. French Quarter Inn, Charleston, S.C.