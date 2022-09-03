US airlines delay hundreds of Labor Day flights

Hundreds of flights were delayed on major U.S. airlines ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

According to the cancellation tracker FlightAware, there have been 2,000 delays within, into or out of the U.S. on Saturday, as well as 118 cancellations.

That tally includes 567 delayed Southwest Airlines flights, 256 on American Airlines, 185 on Delta Air Lines, 129 on JetBlue Airways and 165 on United Airlines.

These delays come as the American Automobile Association forecasts about 32% of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend.

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY AIRFARE WILL COST 20% MORE THIS YEAR, REPORT SAYS

The federation predicts this will be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend in three years, reaching pre-pandemic status, according to Fox Weather.

After months of frustrating cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it had launched an airline customer service dashboard, resulting in "significant changes" from all but one of the ten largest U.S. airlines.

"Passengers deserve transparency and clarity on what to expect from an airline when there is a cancelation or disruption," Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "This dashboard collects that information in one place so travelers can easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The Department will continue to support passengers and to hold airlines responsible for adhering to their customer obligations," he pledged.

Previous summer cancellations have been blamed on staffing shortages, particularly among airline pilots.

While federal officials have blamed understaffing at airlines, airlines have pointed to staffing problems the Federal Aviation Administration.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same time in 2019.

The rate of delayed flights is up by nearly a fourth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.