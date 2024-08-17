Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

LIFESTYLE
Published

Uptick in niche cruises from Taylor Swift to KISS themes helps keep industry afloat

Many niche cruisers are first-time cruisers, according to an organizer with the Taylor Swift extravaganza

close
Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein unpacks record demand for the cruise line on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Carnival CEO discusses record cruise demand

Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein unpacks record demand for the cruise line on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Niche cruises are on the rise for fans of everything from Star Trek to Taylor Swift.

The Taylor Swift extravaganza is set to take up 199 rooms on an existing Royal Carribbean International (RCI) ship for five nights in the Bahamas, for example.

HOLLAND AMERICA RUNNING SOLAR ECLIPSE CRUISES IN 2026

6% more passengers are expected onboard cruises this year than in 2019 according to the Cruise Lines International Association. That number comes out to nearly 36 million passengers.

"We were very surprised with how many of our clients are going to be sailing for the first time," said Jessica Malerman, a travel adviser behind the Taylor Swift extravaganza, to the Economist.







Odessa America, passengers jumping into pool on cruise ship, Florida

Odessa America, passengers jumping into pool on cruise ship, Florida.  (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cruise lines are ramping up efforts to lure in passengers with these niche cruises, spanning television shows like the Golden Girls to 80s music like KISS. 

"That’s the music they loved when they were in high school," he says. "So that’s what they are going back to relive," said Chris Hearing of Entertainment Cruise Productions to the Economist.

OKLAHOMA FAMILY SOCKED WITH $12K IN FEES, EXTRA EXPENSES AFTER GETTING LEFT BEHIND ON NORWEGIAN CRUISE

If the Taylor Swift extravaganza proves anything, it's that niche cruises can appeal to all ages. 

In an attempt to bring in the under-50 crowd, for example, 2000s music is featured. The Emo’s Not Dead Cruise's average age is 35, according to Gavin Simcoe who organized the event.







Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship, bartender with drinks on Lido Deck

Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship, bartender with drinks on Lido Deck.  (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For religious crowds, cruises available include the Bountiful Travel for Mormons or the Kosherica for Jewish people.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Cruise Lines International Association did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.