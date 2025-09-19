Unlikely partnership between streaming giant and global beer brand may indicate the future of advertising

A new landmark partnership between movie and television streaming giant Netflix and the world's largest beer producer AB InBev is betting on "cheers" in the living room.

Fox News Digital spoke with Marcel Marcondes, the chief marketing officer for AB InBev, who says that adjusting their strategy to appeal to an audience at home is paramount and offers a glimpse into the future of not only how people socialize, but when they choose to drink.

"Streaming is becoming a big social occasion," Marcondes explained to Fox. "People get together to watch the shows, to watch this series, and this is a big beer occasion."

"We see people scheduling to get together to watch the next episode of their favorite shows or even with people in different homes in different households to say, let's watch together though we're apart that episode in three, two, one now so that they can have that collective experience," Marcondes added. "This is just part of culture now."

Marcondes also explained how they plan to offer promotions for Netflix subscriptions, trade activations and themed packaging for different shows.

In turn, Netflix will incorporate AB InBev products into shows themselves, with season two of "The Gentlemen" featuring actors and actresses drinking Stella Artois throughout the series.

"The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better," Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in a statement. "We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support."

AB InBev, headquartered in Belgium, is behind brands like Corona, Stella Arois, and Budweiser and controls roughly 25% of the global beer market .

As for Netflix, reports indicate that they have more than roughly 300 million paid subscribers.

"This partnership is powerful because our brands are naturally part of those social moments," Marcondes noted to Fox.

"Be it in the social occasions, beer occasions being portrayed in the shows, be it in the music and sports events that they will stream live where our brands are naturally part of," Marcondes added.