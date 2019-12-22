Universal sending theaters updated version of 'Cats,' which suffered abysmal opening weekend

Universal Pictures is distributing an updated version of the critically maligned film "Cats" to theaters, according to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports that director Tom Hooper pushed for the new version which the memo says has "some improved visual effects."

The film pulled in a dismal $6.5 million at the box office on opening weekend, while receiving a C+ rating on the moviegoer-surveying website CinemaScore.

The film cost $100 million to make, and features the likes of James Cordon, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Judi Dench.

The film, which heavily utilized CGI effects, was barely finished by the Dec. 17 world premiere, according to Hooper himself.

According to the Universal memo, the film's runtime is unchanged.

