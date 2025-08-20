Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

United and Delta face lawsuits over windowless window seats sold to passengers for extra fees

United and Delta are accused of deceptive practices in lawsuits filed in San Francisco and New York

close
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in after extreme turbulence forced a Delta Airlines flight to divert to Minneapolis and as NTSB hearings begin on the deadly Washington, DC crash from January. video

Delta flight plummets 1,000 feet, 25 injured in severe turbulence

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in after extreme turbulence forced a Delta Airlines flight to divert to Minneapolis and as NTSB hearings begin on the deadly Washington, DC crash from January.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are accused of charging passengers for windowless window seats where they were seated next to a wall that blocked the breathtaking views of the sky they were expecting. 

Lawsuits against the airlines were filed separately in San Francisco and New York City on behalf of passengers who said they paid extra for a window seat. 

"A large proportion of airline travelers prefer window seats, and are willing to pay extra money to obtain them," both lawsuits filed by the Greenbaum Olbrantz law firm state. "For many, it is a special experience to see the world from 30,000 feet, or to watch a descent into LaGuardia."

DELTA PLANE ABORTS TAKEOFF IN MEXICO CITY AFTER PLANE NEARLY LANDS ON TOP OF AIRCRAFT

Delta Air Lines plane

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium (Omar Havana/Getty Images / Getty Images)

United declined to comment on the lawsuit when reached by FOX Business, citing its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation. FOX Business has also reached out to Delta. 

The lawsuit noted that American Airlines and Alaska Airlines inform customers if the seats they want to purchase don't have windows. 

It accuses both airlines of engaging in deceptive business practices.  Meanwhile, United and Delta have likely sold at least 1 million windowless seats, the lawsuit said. 

The United lawsuit was accompanied by images of "window" seats without a window.

DELTA PLANE WING FLAP LANDS IN HOMEOWNER'S DRIVEWAY

A windowless window seat aboard a United Airlines plane.

A United airplane "window" seat without a window, according to a lawsuit. (Greenbaum Olbrantz law firm / Fox News)

Like many airlines, United and Delta offer basic fares, which don't allow customers to select their preferred seat of choice

They must pay an extra fee to do so. 

"When travelers book a seat on an airplane next to the wall, they expect it to have a window," the Delta lawsuit states. 

United Airlines Airbus plane in Chicago

A United Airlines at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are accused of selling window seats with no actual windows, according to a lawsuit. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecific damages and are asking a judge to bar the airlines from selling the windowless seats moving forward. 