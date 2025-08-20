United and Delta face lawsuits over windowless window seats sold to passengers for extra fees

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are accused of charging passengers for windowless window seats where they were seated next to a wall that blocked the breathtaking views of the sky they were expecting.

Lawsuits against the airlines were filed separately in San Francisco and New York City on behalf of passengers who said they paid extra for a window seat.

"A large proportion of airline travelers prefer window seats, and are willing to pay extra money to obtain them," both lawsuits filed by the Greenbaum Olbrantz law firm state. "For many, it is a special experience to see the world from 30,000 feet, or to watch a descent into LaGuardia."

United declined to comment on the lawsuit when reached by FOX Business, citing its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation. FOX Business has also reached out to Delta.

The lawsuit noted that American Airlines and Alaska Airlines inform customers if the seats they want to purchase don't have windows.

It accuses both airlines of engaging in deceptive business practices. Meanwhile, United and Delta have likely sold at least 1 million windowless seats, the lawsuit said.

The United lawsuit was accompanied by images of "window" seats without a window.

Like many airlines, United and Delta offer basic fares, which don't allow customers to select their preferred seat of choice.

They must pay an extra fee to do so.

"When travelers book a seat on an airplane next to the wall, they expect it to have a window," the Delta lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecific damages and are asking a judge to bar the airlines from selling the windowless seats moving forward.