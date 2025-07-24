United Airlines resumes operations after brief nationwide mainline ground stop

United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop for all of its mainline flights late Thursday after an emergency alarm at its Chicago operations center.

"A fire alarm sounded at our operations center, which caused employees to move to our nearby backup facility and resulted in a brief nationwide ground stop of United aircraft," the company told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Employees have returned to our primary operations center, and the ground stop has been lifted."

The company said that no flights were diverted and that its regional line, United Express, was unaffected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 89.73 -0.70 -0.77%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United Airlines has the largest fleet of any American airline, operating 1,023 aircraft, according to Business Insider.