United kicks off free fantasy flights that take children to ‘North Pole’ winter wonderland

United Airlines is offering free fantasy flights to children this year that take them to the "North Pole," a gate or hangar at an airport that is transformed into a winter wonderland with real reindeer, elves and Santa.

On Saturday, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Illinois and Cal’s Angels, a Chicago-area pediatric cancer foundation, more than 65 children and their families boarded a United plane decorated for the holidays, took off on a short flight at Chicago O’Hare and landed at another gate that doubled as the North Pole, United said in a release.

"The children enjoyed games, treats and visits from special friends, including Santa Claus and real reindeer – all provided by United employee volunteers and partner organizations," the release said.

The Chicago flight was one of 13 planned for this year, including flights to Washington Dulles, Houston Bush, Los Angeles’ LAX, Heathrow in London and San Francisco, which all took off on Saturday.

A fantasy flight took off from Honolulu Thursday, and flights from Tokyo’s Narita Airport, Cleveland, Fort Lauderdale, Guam, Denver and Newark will all take place between this Sunday and next Saturday.

"The team made a list, I checked it twice and the answer was clear. With so many deserving children on the nice list this year, it only made sense to launch a seasonal hub in the North Pole," said Kate Gebo, United's executive vice president of human resources and labor relations.

"We've stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honored to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly."

The company even came up with an airport code for the North Pole — JOY.

Make-A-Wish is also partnering with United this year for the annual event for flights from Denver, Cleveland, Houston and Guam.

"The generosity of United and its MileagePlus members through the Miles on a Mission program is life-changing for wish kids and their families," Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said in a statement.

"These donated miles enable transformative wish experiences that bring hope, joy and the strength to persevere during the most challenging times. We are deeply grateful for United's ongoing partnership and dedication to making a lasting impact in the lives of children with critical illnesses."

United said people who want to donate can give air miles or money until the end of the year, and the airline will match up to 5 million miles and up to $500,000 through "travel certificates, doubling the impact and helping grant even more life-changing wishes. In addition, Illy coffee is offering a donation to Make-A-Wish on sales of cold brew throughout the month of December. Illy will donate $1 for each cold brew sold on United flights, up to $25,000, in support of the organization."