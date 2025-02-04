United Airlines first US carrier to resume service to Israel

United Airlines is restarting service from New York and Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv next month, and says it is "the first U.S. airline to resume service this year."

The announcement comes on the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

United's daily flights to Israel resume on March 15, "with a second daily flight planned to begin March 29," a press release from the airline said.

"This resumption follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations for the region and close work with the unions who represent our flight attendants and pilots," the release added.

The flights between the U.S. and Israel will be on Boeing 787-10s, United said.

The airline says passengers can also connect to Tel Aviv through partners like Lufthansa Group airlines, and will evaluate restoring additional flights "based on demand."

The airline did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for more information.

American Airlines' flights to Tel Aviv have been halted until September, according to The Times of Israel. The media outlet reported in January that Delta announced it would resume services to the Israeli city on April 1.

The U.S. airline industry's suspension of all direct flights to Israel was in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

Unlike in 2014, when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directed all U.S. carriers to suspend flights to Israel due to safety concerns amid rocket fire toward Tel Aviv, American, Delta and United decided on their own to stop all direct flights from the U.S. to Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, absent of an order by the FAA.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., took the airlines to task for the suspensions, saying in November that it had "the practical effect of a boycott."

Fox Business's Danielle Wallace and Fox News' Amelie Botbol contributed to this report.