Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

United Airlines delay strands Team USA athletes, staff in Tokyo

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the delay is due to a 'mechanical issue'

close
Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman Jeff Hoffman on whether more airline companies will start requiring vaccinations for employees. video

United Airlines requiring COVID vaccines for all US employees

Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman Jeff Hoffman on whether more airline companies will start requiring vaccinations for employees.

Athletes and staff from Team USA will spend another night in Tokyo after their flight on Olympics sponsor United Airlines has been delayed for 18 hours. 

 A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that the delay is due to a "mechanical issue"

WHY SPIRIT CAN'T REBOUND FROM CANCELLATIONS AS FAST AS OTHER AIRLINES

New York Times reporter Doug Mills said United Airlines Flight 882 from Tokyo to Chicago was deplaned at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time Monday.

In an update at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time, Mills said the flight will depart at noon on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

United's delay comes after competitor Spirit Airlines has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the last week.  A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told FOX Business on Friday that they hope to resume normal operations by the middle of this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 46.46 -1.16 -2.44%
SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 25.70 -0.28 -1.06%

According to live tracking by FlightAware, more than 4,800 flights traveling within, into or out of the United States have been delayed and more than 1,900 have been canceled as of the time of publication Monday. 