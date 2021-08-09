United Airlines delay strands Team USA athletes, staff in Tokyo

Athletes and staff from Team USA will spend another night in Tokyo after their flight on Olympics sponsor United Airlines has been delayed for 18 hours.

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that the delay is due to a "mechanical issue"

New York Times reporter Doug Mills said United Airlines Flight 882 from Tokyo to Chicago was deplaned at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time Monday.

In an update at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time, Mills said the flight will depart at noon on Tuesday.

United's delay comes after competitor Spirit Airlines has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the last week. A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told FOX Business on Friday that they hope to resume normal operations by the middle of this week.

According to live tracking by FlightAware, more than 4,800 flights traveling within, into or out of the United States have been delayed and more than 1,900 have been canceled as of the time of publication Monday.