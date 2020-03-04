Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

United Airlines cuts flight schedule amid coronavirus outbreak

United Airlines was one of the airline companies that met with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday

By FOXBusiness
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and American Airlines CEO Doug Parker discuss how their airlines are handling customer relations amid the coronavirus outbreak.video

How airlines are being flexible amid coronavirus roadblocks

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and American Airlines CEO Doug Parker discuss how their airlines are handling customer relations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

United Airlines will reduce international and domestic flight schedules as fears over the spreading coronavirus causes travelers to change or cancel their trips and flights, the airline announced Wednesday.

In a memo to employees, United Airlines executives said they planned to slash the company’s international schedule by 20 percent in AprilAnd lower demand domestically has caused the airline to cut travel across the United States and Canada by 10 percent in Apri.  Similar reductions are planned for May.

Like other airlines, United will waive fees for changes to bookings made between March 3 and March 31.

The company will also suspend new hiring initiatives through the end of June, at least. Exceptions ill be made for roles that are critical to operation. And salary increases will be postponed until July 1, from April 1.

After the statement was released, shares of United Airlines fell slightly as the broader market was trading higher following a number of down days.

United Airlines, JetBlue and SouthWest executives met with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. As the major airlines detailed their new cleaning protocols, the president sought to ensure Americans that it was safe to fly throughout the country and to many international destinations.

