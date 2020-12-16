United Airlines to begin collecting contact-tracing information from passengers in coming weeks

United Airlines announced Wednesday the latest addition to its health and safety protocol, confirming that the airline has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin a voluntary contact-tracing program for all passengers arriving from international destinations, before expanding to all passengers on outbound domestic or international flights.

The news follows a similar announcement from Delta Air Lines, which announced its own CDC-partnered program to institute voluntary contact-tracing for passengers entering the U.S. from international locales.

“Initiatives like testing and contact tracing will play a significant role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is widely available,” said United’s Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist in a media release. “United continues to take a leadership role in both areas and is proud to support the CDC by doing our part to help them safeguard public health and safety.”

Beginning Thursday, passengers checking-in for international flights to the United States will be asked to voluntarily provide key pieces of information — including their name, phone numbers, email address, and the address of where they will be staying after arrival — at their chosen check-in points, which include United’s website, app, or in-airport kiosks. In the “weeks ahead,” this voluntary process will be asked of passengers checking in for domestic and international departures from the U.S., too, according to United.

The collection effort is said to be “the airline industry’s most comprehensive contact information collection program” to date, though it’s not the first from a major U.S. carrier. On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines began its own CDC-partnered contact-tracing initiative for passengers traveling to the U.S. from any international destination.

The idea, as both Delta and United have outlined, is to be able to provide the CDC with passenger information in the event that local health departments need to contact or inform those persons of potential contact with an infected passenger.

“Collection of contact information from air travelers will greatly improve the timeliness and completeness of information for COVID-19 public health,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield was quoted as saying in United’s release.

This latest effort from United follow’s the carrier’s other health and safety protocol implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, including its United CleanPlus initiatives, undertaken with input from the Cleveland Clinic, and its industry-first pre-flight testing program for passengers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii in October, among others.