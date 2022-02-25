Ukrainian restaurants to check out across the US

There are many ways to show support for the Ukrainian community.

Many Ukrainian dishes have become popular with Americans, which has resulted in Ukrainian restaurants popping up across the United States.

Ukrainian cuisine is often described as the breadbasket of Europe. The region's most popular dishes combine a variety of styles from across Europe while also incorporating Slavic techniques as well.

Many of the meals are based off of wheat and grain, which has often been plentiful in the region. Grain-based dishes are often combined with vegetables such as cabbage potatoes and beets.

Due to variety of techniques inspiring the dishes, many are cooked with multiple methods. It's not uncommon for a Ukrainian dish to be fried and then baked, for example.

Here are some of the most popular Ukrainian restaurants across the country.

Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen - Chicago, IL

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen combines traditional fare with an American twist. It recommends checking out the potato pancakes or, for the "more adventurous," the traditional goulash.

The bar serves Ukrainian beers and pierogies are popular amongst the locals.

Veselka - New York City, NY

This restaurant has been a staple of the East Village since opening in 1954. The coffee shop started off as a newsstand that served soup and sandwiches, but it has since grown into a full-blown eatery that's open 24-hours-a-day.

It serves Ukrainian dishes such as pirogi, borscht, goulash and a variety of pastries. Veselka also offers its own cookbook for patrons looking to recreate some dishes at home.

Passage Restaurant - Philadelphia, PA

Several areas of Pennsylvania have large Ukrainian populations, so it's not surprising that the cuisine has made its way to this state.

This popular Philadelphia destination offers both dine-in and delivery options. The menu includes a variety of cooked salads, soups and potato pancakes. According to its reviews, Passage Restaurant is popular for both its food and customer experience.