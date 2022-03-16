NYC Ukrainian restaurant says business is up 50%: 'Never seen a jump like this'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Americans are still showing their enthusiastic support of Ukrainian businesses in the U.S.

Veselka, the iconic Ukrainian restaurant in New York City, is continuing to see long lines and increased interest in the eatery, according to its owner, Jason Birchard.

Birchard, 55, told FOX Business that sales have been up at least 50% in recent weeks, as people have come to show their support for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.

"For all the wrong reasons, it’s been a boom for business," Birchard told FOX Business. "I’ve never seen a jump [in business] like this."

"I’ve had lines start as early as 9 a.m.," Birchard added. "I’ve never had a line at 9 a.m."

When FOX Business spoke with Birchard on Tuesday afternoon, he said there was a line out the door with an average wait time of 30 minutes. That isn’t typical for most Tuesdays at Veselka, Birchard said.

"I would never have a line-up right now," Birchard said.

The boom in business comes as Veselka, like many other restaurants, recovers from coronavirus-related closures and restrictions over the last couple of years.

The restaurant, which was opened by Birchard's grandfather in 1954, is still struggling with post-pandemic staffing shortages. These shortages bring on more challenges for Birchard and his staff, now with the unexpected surge in business.

In addition, about 40% of Veselka’s staff are Ukrainian, so the emotional toll of the war is weighing on them, too.

"They come to work for solidarity and support, not only from me, as a Ukrainian-American business owner, but to keep their minds off of what’s going on over there," Birchard said.

It’s also been hard on Birchard, too. He said he’s been working seven days a week, some days up to 16 hours a day.

"It’s starting to wear on me," Birchard said. "And then to hear and see the news of innocent women and children – it’s hard to stay focused."

"I know that people are coming here for better or for worse and they’re getting some comfort from what I’m doing and what I"m offering," Birchard added. "I feel like I’ve got to be there for them, so that gives me inspiration."

Birchard continued, saying that Veselka has always been a place for people to come during difficult times.

"I think people get the sense that eating comfort food in these times brings some peace of mind to what’s going on in the world," Birchard said. "And knowing that they’re supporting a restaurant that’s actively involved in supporting Ukraine, just kind of makes the connection all the closer."

Veselka has started several campaigns to support Ukraine during the war.

Earlier this month, the restaurant announced that the proceeds from all orders of its borscht – a traditional Ukrainian soup – would be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts, FOX Business previously reported.

Birchard told FOX Business on Tuesday that so far, Veselka has sold $50,000 worth of borscht, which comes close to 1,000 gallons, in just two and a half weeks.

Veselka has partnered with Razom for Ukraine to handle all donations, Birchard said.

The restaurant is also gathering donated medical supplies, dried food and other necessities through an Amazon Wish List on its website. Birchard said Veselka has probably gathered at least $20,000 to $30,000 worth of supplies.

Aside from donating money and buying supplies, Veselka’s customers are continuing to show up every day to eat at the restaurant and support the business.

"It’s just been an outpouring of love and support that I’m very grateful for, but I just wish it was under better circumstances," Birchard said.