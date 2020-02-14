Uber tests toll-free number to book a ride
Uber is testing a toll-free number in Arizona to expand its customer base
Just when you thought calling a cab was old-school, history is repeating itself.
Ride-hailing company Uber is testing a toll-free number in Arizona that users can call for a lift.
It works by customers dialing 1-833-USE-UBER to reach a human contractor who will book a ride on the app and give them information, including price. Uber will then send a text to the user about the type of car that will be picking the customer up and receipt for the ride when they are dropped off.
The service is a way to expand Uber's customer base to elderly people who don’t know how to use a smartphone or don’t own one.