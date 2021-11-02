Uber will now deliver baby items to you

Uber has added a shopping and delivery option that’ll help parents in a pinch.

The rideshare and food delivery tech company announced it has created a "baby and kids hub" on its Uber Eats app, which will allow customers to order essentials directly from childcare supply stores.

According to a news release issued on Monday, Nov. 1, Uber Eats customers can now order baby and kid supplies when they choose the baby emoji at the top of the app’s home screen. From there digital shoppers can select the local store they’d like to order from.

Uber’s childcare delivery partners include the recognizable national retail chain buybuy BABY and popular baby brands such as Yumi Organic Baby Food, The Honest Company, Lalo, Little Spoon and Nyssa Fourthwear Underwear. Pharmacies and convenience stores are also sorted into the baby hub, including Walgreens, Rite Aid, Duane Reade and Everyday Needs by Gopuff.

Choosing the baby hub option from the Uber Eats homepage automatically sets digital orders for delivery. However, shoppers can use the app’s search bar and manually set their order for pick-up if needed.

"As new and existing parents embark on the exciting journey of parenthood, they’ll soon learn about the never ending list of baby necessities that come along with having a child," wrote Beryl Sanders, the Head of US&C New Verticals Partnerships at Uber Eats. "So, we’re making it easier than ever for parents and caregivers to get what they need when they need it."

Sanders continued, "Now, everything from diapers and wipes to organic baby food and yummy toddler dishes to thermometers, placemats and more is available at the tap of a button."

Before Uber Eats launched its baby hub, the app featured dedicated delivery hubs for various restaurants, groceries, convenience items, alcohol, pharmacy, prescription, specialty foods, family meals, flowers, retail, deals, rewards and star ratings.

Uber’s expanded delivery options for childcare and home items come nearly six weeks after DoorDash announced it had become a partner to Bed Bath & Beyond – buybuy Baby’s parent company.

The domestic merchandise retailer’s Chief Digital and Interim Chief Brand Officer Rafeh Masood issued a statement with Uber’s press announcement on Monday.

"We are rebuilding our authority in the home and baby retail categories to appeal to new consumers, while strengthening relationships with our valued, long-standing customers," Masood said, on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond. "This partnership with Uber is a terrific way we are reaching new customers and the fact that buybuy BABY was chosen to help launch Uber's baby and kids delivery vertical reflects the brand's leadership in welcoming customers to parenthood."