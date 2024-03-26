Expand / Collapse search
Uber deploys rides with car seats for kids: ‘Simple and stress free’

Uber Car Seat rides come with a Nuna RAVA car seat installed

Uber is becoming kid-friendly.

The ride-share company announced its newest service, Uber Car Seat, on Tuesday.

Now, Uber users will be given the option to order a ride with a car seat available for their kids.

The company shared in a notice with Fox News Digital that this new feature will give parents and caretakers "peace of mind when getting little ones around town."

uber car seat dad and baby

Uber Car Seat is currently available in New York City and Los Angeles. (Uber / Fox News)

Uber Car Seat will eliminate the need for passengers to bring their own car seat, which makes travel "simple and stress-free," the brand said.

"At Uber, we understand the challenges parents face when traveling with young children, especially when it comes to safety and convenience," Danielle Sipf, head of US&C Core Operations at Uber in San Francisco, said in a statement sent to FOX Business.

uber nuna car seat

The Nuna RAVA car seat in Uber Car Seat rides holds kids from five to 65 pounds. (Uber / Fox News)

"We’re thrilled to launch Uber Car Seat to provide peace of mind for families with a hassle-free transportation option that prioritizes the well-being of their little ones."

Uber has partnered with car seat company Nuna, which is based in Pennsylvania, to supply Uber Car Seat rides with the Nuna RAVA car seat.

The seat can accommodate children from 5 pounds to 65 pounds.

uber car seat mother and daughter

The new feature will give parents and caretakers "peace of mind when getting little ones around town," according to Uber. (Uber / Fox News)

Uber Car Seat is now available in New York City and Los Angeles.

To commemorate the launch, Uber is offering $10 off two Car Seat rides with code CARSEAT2024 until April 21.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.