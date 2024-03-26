Uber deploys rides with car seats for kids: ‘Simple and stress free’

Uber is becoming kid-friendly.

The ride-share company announced its newest service, Uber Car Seat, on Tuesday.

Now, Uber users will be given the option to order a ride with a car seat available for their kids.

UBER, LYFT TO LEAVE MINNEAPOLIS DUE TO MINIMUM WAGE LAW

The company shared in a notice with Fox News Digital that this new feature will give parents and caretakers "peace of mind when getting little ones around town."

Uber Car Seat will eliminate the need for passengers to bring their own car seat, which makes travel "simple and stress-free," the brand said.

UBER TO CLOSE DRIZLY IN MARCH

"At Uber, we understand the challenges parents face when traveling with young children, especially when it comes to safety and convenience," Danielle Sipf, head of US&C Core Operations at Uber in San Francisco, said in a statement sent to FOX Business.

"We’re thrilled to launch Uber Car Seat to provide peace of mind for families with a hassle-free transportation option that prioritizes the well-being of their little ones."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Uber has partnered with car seat company Nuna, which is based in Pennsylvania, to supply Uber Car Seat rides with the Nuna RAVA car seat.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 77.91 -1.50 -1.89%

The seat can accommodate children from 5 pounds to 65 pounds.

Uber Car Seat is now available in New York City and Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

To commemorate the launch, Uber is offering $10 off two Car Seat rides with code CARSEAT2024 until April 21.