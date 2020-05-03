Uber to require coronavirus face masks for drivers, riders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Uber will soon require drivers and riders to wear face coverings inside vehicles to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

The new policy is expected to roll out in the next few weeks, as more states loosen shelter-in-place orders.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS UBER TO LAUNCH NEW DELIVERY SERVICES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 28.39 -1.88 -6.21%

"As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution," an Uber spokesperson told FOX Business. "Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play."

LYFT LAYS OFF HUNDREDS OVER CORONAVIRUS LOSSES, UBER REPORTEDLY CONSIDERS SIMILAR CUTS

"We'll communicate updates directly to users when ready, but in the meantime, we continue to urge all riders and drivers to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber," the spokesperson continued.

The company is currently monitoring conditions in the regions it operates in concert with public health advisors. Last month, Uber announced it would ship tens of millions of earloop face masks to active drivers and delivery people to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Currently, drivers in major cities and states that have implemented face mask mandates -- such as New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. -- are being prioritized for the mask shipments. More will be distributed throughout the rest of the country as supplies become available.

Outside the U.S., millions of masks have been distributed throughout Europe and other regions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Uber has also been shipping disinfectant to drivers in hard-hit markets.