Uber pivots offerings amid post-pandemic shift

Uber is ramping up its in-app mobility and delivery features in an effort to stay competitive post-pandemic.

"At Uber, we’re always innovating to meet your ever-changing needs in an ever-changing world," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during the company's Get/Go product event on Monday. "This year, we're unveiling a suite of products that will take go anywhere and get anything to the next level. Whether you're booking rides for a summer trip with friends or you're a new parent relying on Uber Eats for everything from groceries to dinner and diapers, the world is in your hands."

Below is a FOX Business roundup of the product highlights.

Uber Travel

The ride-hailing giant is launching Uber Travel, which will allow riders to keep their hotel, flight and restaurant reservations all in one place by linking their Gmail account.

The feature, which launches in the U.S. on Monday and will roll out to Canada over the coming weeks, will give 10% back in Uber Cash for every ride reserved.

Uber Comfort Electric

Customers will also be able to request a ride in an electric vehicle through Uber Comfort Electric.

Uber Comfort Electric is currently available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai, with more cities to come soon.

Eligible Comfort Electric vehicles include Tesla's Models S, 3, X, Y, Volvo's Polestar 2, Ford's Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen's Audi e-Tron and Porsche Taycan, General Motors' Cadillac Lyriq, BMW's iX, Tata Motors' Jaguar I-PACE and Mercedes Benz's EQS.

EV Hub and Charging Map

In addition, Uber drivers will be given access to an EV Hub, where they can get incentives and compare the cost of ownership of an EV versus a non-EV. Drivers in the U.S. who switch to EVs can earn $1 more per trip for up to $4,000 annually.

The app will also include a Charging Map to help drivers find the nearest and fastest EV chargers.

Uber, which has more than 19,000 battery EV drivers active on its platform globally, offers exposure to EV technology and zero emission trips to nearly 2 million riders a month. The company has committed to make $800 million in resources available to help hundreds of thousands of drivers transition to battery electric vehicles by 2030.

Autonomous deliveries

On the delivery side, Uber is introducing autonomous deliveries in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, California through two new pilots with Serve Robotics and Motional. Serve Robotics develops autonomous sidewalk robots for short-range deliveries with easy handoffs, while Motional builds autonomous vehicles designed to navigate city streets and offer longer-distance deliveries.

Customers who place an order in the pilot market will be given a prompt from Uber Eats offering the autonomous vehicle option. If customers choose to participate, they will be matched with an autonomous vehicle or sidewalk robot and notified when the order is being picked up from the merchant.

When the autonomous vehicle or sidewalk robot arrives, an in-app notification will alert customers to take their phones, unlock the vehicle and collect their items. Customers who add a tip to their order have it refunded if using the autonomous delivery feature.

Uber Eats at Stadiums

The company is also bringing Uber Eats and Postmates to stadiums to allow customers to skip the wait in line to pick up their favorite concessions.

The service is currently available in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium, New York at Yankee Stadium, Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena, Houston at Minute Maid Park, San Jose at PayPal Park, and Rennes, France, at Roazhon Park, with more to come around the world.