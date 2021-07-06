These major retailers sold Tyson's recalled chicken products

A handful of major retailers which sold Tyson's recalled chicken products have posted separate warning notices online, alerting customers about which of their products to avoid.

To date, Walmart, Wegmans, Publix and H-E-B, all of which are suppliers of Tyson Foods inc., have posted notices on their respective websites about Tyson's voluntary recall of over 8 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken and, in some cases, issued notices about which of their store products fall under the recall.

The notices come in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service's (FSIS) warning that Tyson's ready-to-eat chicken products "may be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued a separate notice cautioning consumers that the recalled products include "frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections, and fully cooked pizza with chicken" and are sold under many brand names aside from Tyson.

This includes Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars, according to the CDC.

The recalled products – listed here – were produced at a Dexter, Missouri, plant between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, according to Tyson's voluntary recall notice.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped "nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations," according to FSIS.

Tyson, which is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, claims there is "no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment." However, the company still issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

"We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day," Scott Brooks, Tyson Foods senior vice president of food safety and quality assurance, said. "We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety."

To date, a list of all of the retail stores impacted by this recall has not been made available. However, Tyson promised that one will "eventually be posted on USDA’s website."

Any food that is contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can "cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns," according to FSIS.

Any affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the agency said.