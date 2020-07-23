Tyson opens as favorite in return to boxing ring

Legendary former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, 54, is making his return to the boxing ring this September to face off against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition.

The fight will be on September 12 at 9:00 p.m. EDT at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California. It will be available on pay-per-view as well as the new social media platform, Triller.

Sports bettors have seen a serious dearth of competition during the coronavirus pandemic, so bets will likely be flying for this fight. Tyson, who was the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title at 20-years-old, opens as a -140 favorite, according to the sportsbook DraftKings.

“We’ve seen a little of Tyson training and he looks OK and haven’t seen Jones at all. Jones last fought in 2018 and Tyson 2005. Tyson will most likely be the heavier on the two at weigh in,” Johnny Avello, the head of the sportsbook at DraftKings, told FOX Business. “I doubt there would be a KO here because it’s an exhibition and if Jones comes in fit, he may out point Tyson. All that being said, Tyson opens the favorite.”

Despite that, Jones told TMZ Sports he's got a huge conditioning advantage over Tyson.

“He’s fighting one of the smartest, savviest guys to ever do the thing," Jones said. "If he don’t kill quick, he’s in trouble."

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson will be fighting YouTube star Jake Paul in an undercard fight.

"I wanted to show that I'm a world-class athlete," Robinson, a three-time slam dunk champion, told The Athletic. "I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I'm excited for this venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke."

Avello pegged Robinson as a slight -125 favorite.

“This one is a little trickier, Robinson’s the superior athlete and Paul has a tiny bit of fighting experience along with youth,” Avello said. “Robinson small favorite.”

