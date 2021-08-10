Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods says 5,400 employees take COVID-19 shots after vaccine mandate

Tyson said office workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

About 5,400 Tyson Foods Inc employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received their first shots since the meat processor last week ordered its entire U.S. workforce to be vaccinated by November, the company said on Monday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSN TYSON FOODS, INC. 78.37 +1.06 +1.37%

Major U.S. companies are changing policies on vaccinations and masking as the Delta variant of the coronavirus drives a resurgence of cases.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tyson said last Tuesday that office workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, while plant workers have until Nov. 1, subject to discussions with labor unions. At the time, about 56,000 employees had already been vaccinated, roughly 47% of Tyson's U.S. workforce of 120,000, according to the company. 

A Tyson Foods truck. (iStock / iStock)

Employees had a "somewhat mixed" reaction to the mandate, Chief Executive Donnie King told reporters on Monday after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Some workers got shots who previously "weren't really excited about the vaccination," he said. 

King did not know of employees who quit over the mandate but said there could be "some short-term impacts."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

"We don't want to lose anyone," he said.

Tyson came under fire last year as plant workers became infected and died from COVID-19. The company temporarily closed plants to contain outbreaks, tightening U.S. meat supplies.

The recent spread of the Delta variant has made it harder for Tyson to find workers, King said.