Moving company struggles to fill 3,500 job openings, chief talent officer cites 'more competition'

Despite the coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans unemployed, Two Men and a Truck Chief Talent Officer Sara Bennett told Fox Business Network's “Varney & Co.” Wednesday that the moving company is struggling to fill thousands of open roles.

Continue Reading Below

Bennett said between a slow start to the busy summer season and growing competition, more than 3,500 job openings remain unfilled.

US PRIVATE EMPLOYERS ADD 167,000 JOBS IN JULY, SHARPLY MISSING EXPECTATIONS

“We've been challenged,” she said. “There's more competition. There are more people hiring right now. I know that seems surprising, but there's a lot of people who are hiring ... We've been challenged in some regards by the pandemic that has slowed the process down.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Bennett, one issue that has halted hiring is the inability for newly promoted drivers to receive licenses through state DMVs, many of which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, she said, the recently expired $600 per week federal unemployment benefit “certainly has an impact."

“Our employees make a lot of money in tips during the summer, especially,” she said. “So [unemployment pay] may be a component for new hires. I don't think it's so much of a component for keeping people employed with us."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE