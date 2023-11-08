Expand / Collapse search
$2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition

A recent $2 bills sold at an auction for $2,500

Art Pinto, the manager of Legacy Coins and Curiosities in Lutz, Florida, said that some old $2 bills are worth hundreds or even thousands of dollar. (FOX 13)

Certain old $2 bills are worth thousands of dollars

Art Pinto, the manager of Legacy Coins and Curiosities in Lutz, Florida, said that some old $2 bills are worth hundreds or even thousands of dollar. (FOX 13)

If you have any old $2 bills lying around, it could be your lucky day!

According to the US Currency Auctions' Pricing guide, depending on certain factors, a $2 bill — aka the "Tom" with its portrait of third U.S. president Thomas Jefferson — could be worth a lot more, even up to $5,000.

The US Currency Auctions estimates in its guide that uncirculated $2 bills from before 1917 could fetch more than $1,000.

The guide notes that uncirculated bills from 1890, featuring a red seal, could be worth upwards of $4,000.

Old US currency

According to the US Currency Pricing guide, depending on certain factors, that $2 face value could be worth a lot more. (FOX 13)

According to Heritage Auctions, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency, a $2 bill from 2003 with a low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,500.

Red seal on an old $2 bill

A newer bill with a green one is likely worth face value. With a red seal, the value generally starts to go up. Age is also a huge factor. (FOX 13)

Art Pinto, the manager of Legacy Coins and Curiosities in Lutz, Florida, said that there are a number of contributing factors that help indicate the value of a $2 bill.

Newer bills have a green seal and is likely worth face value, Pinto told FOX 13. If the bill has a red seal, it is likely older, and the value generally starts to increase.

"If you're looking for a high dollar $2 bill, it would be pre-1900, and it would have to be in a very high condition graded condition," said Pinto. 

$2 bills with a red seal

$2 bills are still being printed today. (FOX 13)

The U.S. Currency Education Program says that as of 2017, there were 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation, with a face value of $2.4 billion.